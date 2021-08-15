Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

Some of the best grass route horses in the country square off on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Del Mar Handicap on Saturday at Del Mar. The race features a West Coast versus East Coast battle. Based in California, United has nine wins in 20 career starts. He is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Del Mar Handicap odds. One of United's main rivals on Saturday figures to be Arklow, who is getting 5-2 odds in the 11-horse 2021 Del Mar Handicap field.