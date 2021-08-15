Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021
3rd-$14,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.660, 47.500, 1:11.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.520. Superstar Bea124433-hd4-½4-1½4-1½1-¾A. Quinonez12.70. Western Berlin119912-22-22-21-hd2-¾M. Arroyo4.20. Giveitsomewellie124276-½5-1½3-1½3-½3-hdR. Eikleberry1.10. Bella Figura124721-hd1-hd1-hd2-24-½L. Fuentes9.70. Lila's Lucky Lady124867-2½7-15-hd5-½5-¾C. Lindsay12.90. Unchaining Melody124345-1½6-2½6-36-36-½L. Wade3.30. Dusty Princess124189997-1½7-1A. Canchari22.50. Kimberly Frances124698-hd8-½8-hd8-88-18¼L. Valenzuela35.70. Tourist Like Me124554-1½3-½7-½99K. Lopez48.50.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0