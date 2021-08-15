Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

3rd-$14,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.660, 47.500, 1:11.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.520. Superstar Bea124433-hd4-½4-1½4-1½1-¾A. Quinonez12.70. Western Berlin119912-22-22-21-hd2-¾M. Arroyo4.20. Giveitsomewellie124276-½5-1½3-1½3-½3-hdR. Eikleberry1.10. Bella Figura124721-hd1-hd1-hd2-24-½L. Fuentes9.70. Lila's Lucky Lady124867-2½7-15-hd5-½5-¾C. Lindsay12.90. Unchaining Melody124345-1½6-2½6-36-36-½L. Wade3.30. Dusty Princess124189997-1½7-1A. Canchari22.50. Kimberly Frances124698-hd8-½8-hd8-88-18¼L. Valenzuela35.70. Tourist Like Me124554-1½3-½7-½99K. Lopez48.50.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury#3rd 14 500#Giveitsomewellie124276#Western#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Del Mar, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Why Zenyatta didn’t run in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR — In 2015, Beholder put on one of the most spectacular shows in the first 30 runnings of the Grade I Pacific Classic when she became only the fifth female to try the boys in the $1 million race. The brilliant mare won the race by 8 1/4...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sweetwater Downs Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Apolitical Pro (BL), 126C. Benn5-2-2Rick Hillstead5/2. 2Cruzn Pro (B), 126J. Virgen6-7-6Rick Hillstead10/1. 3Cd Lotta Chrome (BL), 126J. Zavala9-7-7Brook Anderson20/1. 4Cd Northern Star (L), 126F. Linan5-6-xJesus Nolazco15/1. 5Vvr Comin in Hot (BL), 128D. Jimenez7-6-3Diana Garfias7/2. 6Moves Makin Panther (BL), 126D. Carrillo3-x-xStan Young6/1. 7Buzio (BL), 126O. Cervantes6-10-8Justin...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Pickering Circle , 119E. Cancel5-x-xGeorge Weaver. 4Paynt Your Wagon , 119M. Francox-x-xMichelle Nevin. 6Remember Normandy , 119B. Hernandezx-x-xNicholas Zito. 7Skeptical , 119J. Ortiz8-x-xKenneth McPeek. 8Silipo , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xRob Atras. 2nd-$100,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T) PPHorse (Med Code),...
SportsFrankfort Times

Gillespie County Fairground Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Baby Here She Comes , 124J. Sauceda2-7-xJimmy Guerra. 2Blue Moon Time (L), 124N. Villatoro3-x-xJose Lopez. 4Diamond E Great , 124F. Giles2-6-9Martin Rodriguez. 5Julians Toy , 124.9-9-xFrancisco Perez, Jr. 6Miss Bogaringa (L), 124J. Martinez3-x-xAngel Sanchez. 7Bella Bella Cartel , 124C. Aguilar4-5-7Mario Rodriguez. 8Dashin Jesss , 124J....
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Saratoga Derby: State of Rest

(State of Rest wins the G1 Saratoga Derby / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Teme Valley’s State of Rest used a strong move from the outside in the stretch to make his North American debut a memorable one, surging to the finish a one-length winner in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds going 1 3/16 miles on Saratoga Race Course’s Mellon turf course.
Del Mar, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Results Friday August 20th, 2021

3rd-$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.850, 1:14.090, 1:36.920, 00.000, 1:42.820. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Winner: GR/RO G, 6, by The Pamplemousse-Warmth. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. North County Guy120544-151-1½1-3½1-2¼U. Rispoli5.203.202.401.60. Bob and Jackie120211-11-13-½2-12-1¼A. Centeno4.803.204.50. Artie's Rumor122322-22-12-½3-1½3-nkK. Desormeaux3.406.30. Tiz Plus120433-1½4-1½4-½4-1½4-7¼T. McCarthy11.10.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Pimlico-10-Add

10th_$46,410, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f, clear. Off 5:53. Time 1:04.99. Fast. Also Ran_Whatchasaid, Badger Tooth, Treasure Tradition, Tenax. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-2/3-9-3/4/5-6-3) 6 Correct Paid $903.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/3-9-3/4/5-6-3) 5 Correct Paid $424.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (9-3/4/5-6-3) 4 Correct Paid $231.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $39.55. $1 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $40.10. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $48.60. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $20.80. $1 Superfecta (3-6-4-7) paid $358.00. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair, Combined

1st_$4,900, , 3YO up F&M, 3f, cloudy. Off 1:02. Time 1:60.61. Fast. Also Ran_Pro Dream, Fiftys Delite, A Womans Move, Showmedamonhun. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-4) paid $5.94. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $16.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$6,100, cl, 3YO, 3½f, cloudy. 1...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

1st-$13,000, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:59.010. Winner: SOR G, 8, by Mighty Invictus-Red Ruby Slippers. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Slp Mighty High125411-hd1-1½1-3½E. Gonzalez8.603.80No Tix3.30. Going to Hollywood125234-1½4-22-1½O. Delgado5.40No Tix4.20. Seb Ember12734553-1S. Smith1.90. Faster Than Hasta127522-½3-24-nkB. Packer1.90. The Designer125153-1½2-½5J. Dominguez8.70. Exacta (4-2)...
Sportsthelines.com

2021 TVG Pacific Stakes Odds: A Race With Good Win Bet Value

Whose turn is it? The top-three finishers from the San Diego Handicap last month – Express Train, Tripoli and Royal Ship – headline a TVG Pacific Stakes odds in a strong nine-horse field at the same Del Mar track in California. Post time for the 31st running of the Grade...
Del Mar, CAPasadena Star-News

Express Train, the 3-1 favorite in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, draws No. 5 post

DEL MAR — Trainer John Shirreffs is sitting in an enviable position while he awaits Saturday’s $1 million Grade I Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Shirreffs’s Express Train, who drew the No. 5 post for the track’s signature race when entries were taken Tuesday at the Brigantine, knows his horse can successfully navigate the mile-and-a-quarter distance and he’ll have one of the meet’s top jockeys, Juan Hernandez, aboard.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up, 7½f, tf., cloudy. Off 10:55. Time 1:30.11. Firm. Scratched_Lethal Move. Also Ran_Tillis, The Right Stuff, Deanos Cape, Comedian, Mists of Time, Nautical Moon, Blue Skye Jade, Life On the Road. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-6-3-2/12) 4 Correct Paid $344.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $68.75. Daily Double (3-2) paid $29.60. Exacta (2-4) paid $331.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-11-8) paid $1,595.23. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-11) paid $293.30. Attendance unavailable. $993,370. Handle $94,830. Total Handle $1,088,200.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$10,500, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear. Off 5:54. Time 1:26.45. Fast. Also Ran_Oops Wediditagain, Distinct Quality, Flash Dancerluck. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $19.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-2) paid $8.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $22.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$16,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. 3 (3)...
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Del Mar Handicap odds, predictions, horses: Expert who hit Belmont superfecta has surprising picks

Some of the best grass route horses in the country square off on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Del Mar Handicap on Saturday at Del Mar. The race features a West Coast versus East Coast battle. Based in California, United has nine wins in 20 career starts. He is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Del Mar Handicap odds. One of United's main rivals on Saturday figures to be Arklow, who is getting 5-2 odds in the 11-horse 2021 Del Mar Handicap field.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results LA

1st_$9,000, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear. 5 (5) Expensive Devon (E.Rojas Fernandez)15.406.00. Off 7:48. Time 0:51.96. Fast. Also Ran_Badger Gal, Goddess Aphrodite, In It for Life, Dairy Kid, Nip Nap, Beyond the Clouds. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $82.50. $1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $5,269.90. $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $599.80.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Sunday, August 15th, 2021

“What the hell was that” -Krusty the Klown. I didn’t watch the game yesterday but I did see the various meltdowns here and on Twitter. Once the Vikings announced that essentially all the starters were not playing expectations should have been adjusted, particularly with the Broncos playing their starters for at least a portion of the game.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Albuquerque Entries, Friday August 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Solid Wager (L), 124F. Calderon7-8-8Larry Chavez20/1. 2Pd El Rayo (M), 124P. Nietox-x-xAlberto Amparan15/1. 3First Feature (L), 124S. Becerra, Jr.3-4-xAlbert Valles4/1. 4Jm Money Maker (L), 124A. Sigala3-5-5Tony Sedillo6/1. 5Bad Kompany (L), 124N. Garcia, Jr.8-1-1Fred Danley3/1. 6Woodys Superman (L), 124E. Martinez6-1-6David Gomez-Barraza10/1. 7Bf Daddys Girl (L), 124E....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Emerald Downs-3-Add

3rd_$7,260, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 7:23. Time 1:39.88. Fast. Scratched_Dragon Lady. Also Ran_Zeynep, She Owns the Paynt. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $82.60. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $29.90. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $12.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $6.17. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $20.15. (c)...
Sportskentuckyderby.com

Study Guide: 2021 Pacific Classic

With a $1,000,000 purse, Saturday's Pacific Classic (G2) at Del Mar is a major summer target for some of the best 3-year-olds and older horses in training. The fact the 1 1/4-mile race awards a "Win and You're In" berth to the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) only adds to its lucrative nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy