WATCH: Saints sophomore Zack Baun on his first 2021 preseason performance

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Saturday night in Baltimore saw two former Badgers lead the way for the New Orleans Saints in a 17-14 loss to the Ravens.

Preseason opened up with Eric Burrell and Zack Baun each making significant impacts for the Saints defense. Burrell had a monster strip sack to open his rookie campaign, while Baun began his sophomore season at a new position.

The former Wisconsin LB was lauded for his versatility coming into the draft, and the Saints have been moving him around early in his career. On Saturday, he played at middle linebacker, a position that Baun admits is “completely knew” to him.

It was an excellent debut for Baun in his second season, and he finished with the highest PFF grade on the team.

NFLchatsports.com

Zack Baun, Marcus Davenport get highest PFF grades from Saints' preseason opener

The first New Orleans Saints preseason game is in the books, and the first Pro Football Focus grades have been filed after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Let’s not get bogged down in the exhibition game’s result — what matters here is how specific players and units performed. And there’s a lot to like from how some of New Orleans’ recent highly-drafted defenders showed out: Zack Baun and Marcus Davenport looked unstoppable.
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Zack Baun: Looking good in new role

Baun logged five tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection during Saturday's preseason opener against the Ravens. After playing on the strong side during his rookie year, Baun seemed to be a more natural fit at weakside linebacker during last weekend's preseason opener. While he may not be much of an IDP prospect as long as he has to rotate with Kwon Alexander and second-round rookie Pete Werner (leg), that could change if Werner continues to miss time and/or something happens to Alexander, who's bouncing back from an Achilles injury that ended his 2020 campaign.
NFLNOLA.com

Why Saints coaches believe Zack Baun is turning into the player they always thought they had

See Zack Baun run, see Zack Baun hit, yadda yadda. The New Orleans Saints knew all of that was there already. But see Zack Baun see? Now they’re cooking with gas. Just watch his first snap in last week’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. See the play’s entire action flow to his left — but see Baun stay home on the right side of the Saints’ defensive formation, keeping his eyes trained on his appropriate keys, allowing him to recognize the tight end moving against the grain.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Josh Allen to Cole Beasley in team drills at Bills camp

We’ve still got some time to go until the regular season, but one thing is pretty clear so far at Buffalo Bills training camp: The offense from 2020 is here to stay. So far, quarterback Josh Allen has not regressed from his second-place MVP voting season last year. That’s good news for the likes of his receivers, such as Cole Beasley.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.

