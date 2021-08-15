WATCH: Saints sophomore Zack Baun on his first 2021 preseason performance

Saturday night in Baltimore saw two former Badgers lead the way for the New Orleans Saints in a 17-14 loss to the Ravens.

Preseason opened up with Eric Burrell and Zack Baun each making significant impacts for the Saints defense. Burrell had a monster strip sack to open his rookie campaign, while Baun began his sophomore season at a new position.

The former Wisconsin LB was lauded for his versatility coming into the draft, and the Saints have been moving him around early in his career. On Saturday, he played at middle linebacker, a position that Baun admits is “completely knew” to him.

It was an excellent debut for Baun in his second season, and he finished with the highest PFF grade on the team.

