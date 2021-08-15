Cancel
Browns await test results for LB Mack Wilson, TE Stephen Carlson likely out for season

By Daryl Ruiter
The Browns are awaiting test results on linebacker Mack Wilson and tight end Stephen Carlson. Both players suffered injuries in Saturday night’s 23-13 preseason victory at Jacksonville.

