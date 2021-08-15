Cancel
Gates County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Gates, Pasquotank by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gates; Pasquotank The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sunbury, South Mills, Hobbsville, Morgans Corner, Acorn Hill, Lynchs Corner, Sandy Cross, Horseshoe, Savage and Trotville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

