How to Protect Your Home from Wildfires: Home Hardening, Retrofits and Getting Wildfire Ready

Marin residents are no stranger to nature’s reminders of who’s truly in charge. Droughts, floods, landslides and earthquakes are all part of homesteading here. As far as fire is concerned, Marin has been fortunate enough to remain fairly unscathed in recent years by the flames that have ravaged so much of our Golden State. There’s no denying, however, that disastrous fires like those that have occurred in recent years in Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Monterey and other surrounding counties could easily befall Marin, as the blanket of smoke and ash they produce over our county reminds us.