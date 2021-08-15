Bisping Sends An Urgent Warning To McGregor About Daniel Cormier
Michael Bisping had some choice words for Conor McGregor regarding the Irishman’s heated back-and-forth with Daniel Cormier. Recently, Conor McGregor has been on the receiving end of criticism due to his post-fight conduct following his controversial loss to Dustin Poirier last month. The ex-double champ took to Twitter in a controversial attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a large section of fans believing the troubling tweets to have crossed the line.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0