It’s that time again. It’s back to school, and many of us are sending one of our babies off to college. It isn’t until you reach the point of actually sending your baby away that you really know the perplexity of the situation. It is a conflicting time. We are happy “they made it,” but sad they are leaving. We are nervous about them being away but excited (and maybe a little envious) for them to begin a new chapter that many of us remember as being one of the best in our lives.