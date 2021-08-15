Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Hunter Henry will play a big role in New England’s offense this season

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith training camp and preseason underway, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 91 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we are taking a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#San Diego Chargers#Acl#Boston Te Party#Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers observations: Fred Warner’s big hit vs. Chargers caps stellar day

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Linebacker Fred Warner delivers the kind of play that 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans wants to see from his unit. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers 8/10 practice: Players scuffle; Fred...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Maybe 49ers lucked out not drafting Chargers Derwin James

Former Florida State safety Derwin James was an NFL Draft crush for many a 49ers fan in 2018, but it’s probably for the better the Chargers got him instead. The San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend for Week 2 of the 2021 preseason, which affords us a small chance to break down some retrospective analysis and the ever-present “what could have been?” scenarios everyone likes to think about.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Scheduled for MRI

Henry's shoulder injury is painful, but the Patriots are optimistic an MRI won't reveal anything serious, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. The report adds that Henry could miss some time this preseason even if the MRI brings good news. He was removed from Sunday's practice with an apparent shoulder injury and now seems highly unlikely to suit up for Thursday's exhibition opener against Washington.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to have MRI for ‘painful’ shoulder injury

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is dealing with a shoulder injury and will have an MRI for further evaluation, as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday. Henry injured his shoulder during a drill at practice on Sunday in Foxborough and had to exit early. Matt LaCosse saw an increase in practice reps with starters in Henry’s absence.
NFLmusketfire.com

Patriots: Of course Hunter Henry injury update is worse than we thought

The New England Patriots are currently preparing for their first of three preseason games, as they’ll take on the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. It’s unclear what Bill Belichick’s rotation will look like, but it goes without saying the performance of first-rounder Mac Jones will be the main attraction.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Not expected to play Thursday

Henry (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports. The same applies to fellow TEs Jonnu Smith (ankle) and Matt LaCosse, which should result in Devin Asiasi being busy Thursday night. Henry has been making progress since suffering a shoulder injury earlier this month, but it's unclear if he'll make his game debut with the Patriots before Week 1 of the regular season.
NFLNiners Nation

Roster crunch: How many defensive linemen can make the team?

As training camp and the preseason marched forward, the consistent word from everyone in attendance was that the defensive line looked eye-poppingly dominant — especially when facing the second-string offense. The Chargers game only further proved the hype was real. It featured constant pressure up front, resulting in four sacks,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy