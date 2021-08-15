Cancel
Podcast: Instant Takeaways from the Bengals' 19-14 Win Over the Buccaneers

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap the Bengals' 19-14 win over the Buccaneers. We discuss standout performers, the offensive line, the first-team offense and defense and so much more.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

