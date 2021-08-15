Cancel
NFL

Tim Tebow blasted for lackluster preseason debut with Jags

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTHTb_0bSVBozk00

For probably the first time in the team’s history, many fans in the football community were eager to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field for their first preseason game as Trevor Lawrence was set to make his NFL debut. However, the former Clemson star wasn’t the only player the world was tuned in to see as Saturday’s game also marked the return of Tim Tebow to the NFL — but this time as a tight end.

Unfortunately, those who wanted to see a positive highlight from Tebow got quite the opposite as the former Florida Gator has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. On a second-down play with 28 seconds remaining in the game, Tebow made a bad slide block attempt on defensive end Curtis Weaver, and as a result, he was left spinning like a propeller in addition to being the butt of many preseason jokes.

For those who haven’t seen it, check it out below.

The block was one where Tebow was supposed to help pave a lane for running back Dare Ogunbowale, but that didn’t exactly happen. Still, despite the lack of major contact he was able to get on Weaver, Ogunbowale was able to bounce the play to the outside, but it looks like the play could’ve gone way worse than it did.

Tebow took the field for 16 snaps Saturday and didn’t register a catch as a receiver. He had an opportunity to snag one catch, but receiver Tavon Austin stepped in from of him for the reception and advanced it up the field.

With the Jags having to cut their roster down to 85 by Tuesday, Aug. 17, this was probably not the performance Tebow was hoping for to stick around. Ultimately, time will tell if he will make it to see the next preseason game, which will need to come with a better performance.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Tim Tebow
Trevor Lawrence
#Jaguars#American Football#Clemson#Florida Gator#Https T Co Kds9bv62cg#Shannonsharpe#Ogunbowale
