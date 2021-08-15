Cancel
NFL

Panthers injury update: CB Troy Pride Jr. carted away with leg injury

By Anthony Rizzuti
 7 days ago
Second-year cornerback Troy Pride Jr. already had his back against the wall entering Sunday’s preseason tilt in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, the way he exited it may not do much to help his case.

Pride Jr., who is in the trenches of a heavily contested battle for a cornerback spot on the roster, went down with an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter. He was helped off and subsequently carted into the locker room after getting in on a nasty tackle of Colts wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

The 2020 fifth-round pick, in an encouraging sign, did wave to fans on the way into the tunnel.

Carolina Panthers: 5 players returning from injuries or opt-outs in 2021

