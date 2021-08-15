Cancel
Restaurants

Majesty to begin selling lunch sets today

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Beginning today, Aug. 16 Majesty Chinese Restaurant in Garapan will sell $8.50 daily lunch sets that include a main dish, rice, salad, soup, dessert, and bottled water. The sets will be available for pickup at the Garapan location, or can be delivered to government buildings, schools, and other recognized buildings. The set menu items will change every two weeks. The sets will be prepared by the restaurant’s catering arm, Majesty Catering Services.

