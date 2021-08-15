FBI, GPD on the hunt for FHB rob suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a Denver bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1777 West 38th Avenue. (credit: FBI Denver) The suspect is believed to be between 35 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. We was seen wearing a black hat with an orange “O”, a gray or green face mask, a blue and gray long-sleeved t-shirt, green sweatpants, and black shoes with white soles. (credit: FBI Denver) “Bank robbery is punishable with up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies,” stated FBI Denver. (credit: FBI Denver) (credit: FBI Denver) Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.