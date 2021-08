Naesha Lurisalyn Pua Mangarero and Sasha Fierce Camacho, who moved from the CNMI to Seattle, Washington in 2007 and 2016, respectively, represented the CNMI during an event hosted by the United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance in Seattle last Saturday, Aug. 14. The two plus a friend did a cultural dance to represent the CNMI for the event’s many attendees.