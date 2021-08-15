The US Army and the cost of war

The two military organizations most impacted by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past two decades have been the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The deep and complete involvement of the U.S. Army in fighting America’s imperial land wars over the course of time has been unique, complex, sometimes dark, chaotic, and impressive all at the same time. Some of the finest officers and senior leaders to ever serve the American empire in times of conflict and in times of peace have worn the uniform of the U.S. Army.