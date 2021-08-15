Cancel
Environment

Tropical storm likely to bring heavy rain across Marianas

By Saipan Tribune
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Tropical Storm 16W is forecast to move toward the Mariana islands, with the latest forecast track showing the tropical storm passing near or just south of Guam on Tuesday. There is the potential for 16W to bring heavy rain to the Marianas, especially for Guam and Rota Monday night through Tuesday night.

