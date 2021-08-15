Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Remembering his 100th birthday, Maryland’s capital city gave honors this weekend to the late author Alex Haley and his extended family, citing his research that led to a greater understanding by all Americans about slavery's legacy.

Haley's family received keys to the city of Annapolis in a gathering Saturday, the Capital Gazette reported.

As the writer of “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” an award-winning book and television series in the 1970s, Haley completed genealogical research that led him to discover he was a descendant of Kunta Kinte, a man kidnapped in Africa, enslaved and sold at City Dock in Annapolis.

Haley died in 1992 and would have turned 100 on Aug. 11. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley proclaimed Aug. 11 as Alex Haley Day in the city.

“Alex Haley’s ties to Annapolis are rooted in the most barbaric chapter of the American story. It was a story that needed to be told, and he was the one to tell it,” Buckley said.

A memorial built at City Dock after Haley’s death includes a sculpture of Haley and three children listening to him. A marker to indicate the dock's history as a port in the slave trade will be erected in a couple of months, local historian Janice Hayes-Williams said.

Chris Haley, Haley’s nephew, is research director for the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland State Archives. He said his uncle emphasized the value of family and heritage.

“In his interactions with the loftiest of public officials or the meekest of private figures, he hoped and sought to get at the truth,” Chris Haley said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
Person
Alex Haley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Americans#The Capital Gazette#City Dock#The Legacy Of Slavery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
WOKV

Shame put Virginia on course to stronger tenant protections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — (AP) — When four people facing eviction arrived at a Virginia Beach courthouse in early August, they never had to stand before a judge, a process that for many can be stressful and humiliating. Instead, an attorney representing landlords told them their housing woes were being...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms. Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said Saturday that he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. “All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID.”
Westerly, RIPosted by
WOKV

Moving inland, Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Henri socked the Northeast with heavy wind and rain as it made landfall Sunday on the coast of Rhode Island, knocking out power to over 100,000 homes and causing deluges that closed bridges, swamped roads and left many people stranded in their vehicles.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WOKV

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy