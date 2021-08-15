80% now had 1st shot
Eighty percent of the CNMI’s eligible population has now received their first COVID-19 shot, bringing the Commonwealth a step closer to herd immunity. Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña announced this progress in a Twitter post on Saturday and she said in a later interview that, based on current trends, the CNMI can expect to reach 80% fully vaccinated—when it can claim herd immunity against COVID-19—three weeks from now, as roughly 2,200 individuals are scheduled to receive their second vaccine doses in the upcoming weeks.www.saipantribune.com
