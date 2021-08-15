Docomo Pacific earns Best of the Pacific award two years in a row

Bahia Principe is reopening a second resort in Jamaica, Caribbean Journal has learned. “We are very pleased to add Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay to the roster of resorts available to our guests, as part of our strategic plan to continue to safely reopen our properties spread across Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, following all health protocols and in compliance with local mandates,” said Dennis Vondenhoff, Bahia Principe’s vice-president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. “The Bahia Principe family is proud to encourage mindful travel to the destination with the goal of assisting the nation’s tourism recovery in the long-run.”