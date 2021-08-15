Docomo Pacific earns Best of the Pacific award two years in a row
TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, & entertainment, wins Best of the Pacific award for the second consecutive year. Best of the Pacific is an annual award given by the Stars and Stripes publication to provide local shop recommendations for military community members in Guam, Japan, and Korea. Winners of the award are chosen through a voting system selected by military members.www.saipantribune.com
