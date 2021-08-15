Cancel
NFL

Atlanta Falcons waive former Georgia Bulldogs DL

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf357_0bSVAxng00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have waived former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman John Atkins.

Atlanta waived several players following their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons have to cut one more player to reach the NFL’s roster requirement by Tuesday.

Atkins played in 36 career games for the Georgia Bulldogs. He compiled 81 total tackles over his career in Athens, but he never recorded a sack. Atkins is more of a run-stopper than a pass rusher. Now, he will search for another NFL opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkWdo_0bSVAxng00
Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle John Atkins is looking for a new NFL home. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atkins has 22 career tackles during his NFL career. He previosuly played with the Detroit Lions in 2018-2019. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle went undrafted in 2018.

Atkins signed with the New England Patriots following the draft, but was cut before the regular season. Atkins signed with the Lions, with whom he had an opportunity to play in a few games as a rookie.

Atkins opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Detroit Lions cut Atkins on June 2.

Photos: Former Georgia star QB Jake Fromm's first NFL game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9Lyu_0bSVAxng00

