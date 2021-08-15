RBA to hold 1st open tourney
NMI Rollers Basketball Association will hold its first ever open 5×5 basketball tournament from Aug. 20 to 22 at the Koblerville Gymnasium. RBA founder Joe Diaz said the three-day tournament is dubbed the Inaugural NMI Rollers Men’s Basketball Tournament and will have a double-elimination format with FIBA rules and 10-minute quarters. It also marks the first men’s full-court basketball in the open division on island since the COVID-19 pandemic essentially cancelled all sports activities.www.saipantribune.com
