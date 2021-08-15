Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Weekly Top 10: Ryan Stasik Interview, Megadeth’s New Bassist, Left Hand Technique, New Gear, and More

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week saw huge numbers of readers hitting No Treble’s pages. Here are your top 10 favorite stories for the week of August 7-13. Thanks for being here!. 4. Les Claypool Learning from Geddy Lee for Primus Tour. After several postponements, Primus is heading out on their epic “A Tribute...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Les Claypool
Person
Geddy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassist#Hand Technique#Primus Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Music985theriver.com

Megadeth announces bassist for Metal Tour of the Year

Megadeth has announced a new touring bassist, and it’s a familiar face. James LoMenzo, who previously played with the thrash legends from 2006 to 2010, will rejoin the band as their touring bassist for their upcoming Metal Tour of the Year, Rolling Stone reports. LoMenzo takes the place of founding...
MusicNo Treble

The Brown’stone: Strengthen Your Left Hand Technique

Rich Brown is a Canadian electric bassist, composer, educator, producer, and online radio broadcaster. He has recorded three albums as a leader and is featured on over 70 recordings covering a wide range of musical genres. Rich is also the host of his own weekly online radio show “New Origins” on JazzCast.ca, and has a YouTube channel called The Brown’stone dedicated to bass/music education. Check out his music on Bandcamp.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Megadeth announce James LoMenzo as new live bassist

Back in May, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson after a series of intimate videos and conversations featuring Ellefson and a teenaged fan were leaked on Twitter. Aside from later announcing that they would re-record Ellefson's parts on their upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead,...
Rock MusicNo Treble

Megadeth Unveils New Bassist

Since David Ellefson’s dismissal earlier this year, rumors have been flying about who Megadeth would be bringing on board to fill the bass seat. Now the kings of thrash have revealed who will be joining them on the upcoming “Metal Tour of the Year”. It will be none other than James LoMenzo, who held the previous position from 2006 to 2010.
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

Interview with Bassist David Filice

There are some players in the bass community who are very capable of playing in a multitude of genres. David Filice is one of these individuals. He plays Hip Hop/Rock with DMC and the Hellraisers, corporate gigs with Party Crashers, does film and TV scores, and has a past history of playing with a very wide array of performers.
MusicNo Treble

Geezer Butler Releases Full Solo Discography and “Best Of” Album

Geezer Butler’s full solo discography has been re-released as a box set called Manipulations of the Mind – The Full Collection. That includes 1995’s Plastic Planet, 1997’s Black Science, and 2005’s Ohmwork. It also has a bonus disc of rare and unreleased material. “The 4th bonus disc is a treasure...
Musicmetalinjection

You Can Be STEEL PANTHER's New Bassist

Steel Panther parted ways with bassist Lexxi Steel earlier this year, and has not yet replaced him. That's where you come in. Steel Panther has posted the below three rules on their website for you personally to become their new bassist. As far as I know, you can forgo all the hair metal glamorization right now and just do these three things, but maybe it'll help? Or just go full tilt in the other direction and be as black metal as humanly possible.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

And Mutoid Man’s New Bassist is… High on Fire’s Jeff Matz!

Mutoid Man have now made official what fans have suspected for the past month or so: Jeff Matz of High on Fire is the band’s new bassist!. When Mutoid Man and now-ex-bassist Nick Cageao announced they’d parted ways amicably earlier this year, the band’s label Sargent House, teased their new, as-of-yet unannounced low-end maker as someone fans would already know and respect. A couple of months later a very brief video clip including a person resembling Matz appeared on the label’s Instagram stories, but still the band remained quiet… until now.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Cory Wong flexes his fresh signature Strat in new single with Dirty Loops, Follow The Light

Cory Wong has wasted no time in putting his all-new signature Fender Stratocaster to good use, teaming up with Dirty Loops for a new edge-of-the-seat single, Follow The Light. The Vulfpeck speed strummer’s latest musical outing sees him join forces with the Stockholm-based trio – comprised of lead singer and keys player Jonah Nilsson, bassist Henrik Linder and drummer Aron Mellergard – who specialize in a blend of gospel, soul, funk, jazz and rock.
Video GamesMusicRadar.com

Watch DragonForce's Herman Li have a blindfolded shred battle with Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro

It is one of the key tests of any guitar player's abilities: in complete darkness, without looking at the fretboard, can you still find the notes and play?. Tougher still, can you still shred on your electric guitar? That's the challenge that DragonForce's Herman Li laid down to Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro when they were taking part in a livestream in aid of the #ShredforJasonBecker fundraising campaign.
Rock MusicNME

Megadeth enlist former bassist as replacement for David Ellefson

Megadeth have announced their replacement for former bassist David Ellefson for their forthcoming tour with Lamb Of God. The longstanding thrash metal band parted ways with Ellefson in May, two weeks after the bassist denied allegations that he groomed an underage girl online. He has since filed revenge-porn charges against the person he alleges “illegally” uploaded the “very private video” that prompted the allegations.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Drinksloudersound.com

Watch Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee visit a "beer factory" to launch Rush Golden Ale

Rush pair Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have released a short video to launch their upcoming beer collaboration with Toronto-based Henderson Brewing. In the video, Lifeson plays the part of a 'Beer Scientist' and Lee a 'Beer Drinker', with the pair visiting a brewery (or, as Lee puts it, a "beer factory") to dispense some booze into a beaker.
MusicJamBase

Alex Skolnick Remembers Leslie West On ‘Moods & Modes’ Podcast

The latest episode of Alex Skolnick’s Osiris Media podcast Moods & Modes remembers Mountain guitarist Leslie West who sadly died on December 23, 2020. The podcast touches on West’s huge influence on hard rock, heavy metal and beyond as well as Leslie’s unique guitar setup and more. Episode 19 of...
MusicNo Treble

A Raging Bull: An Interview with Ryan Stasik

I’ve always loved when bands have intro music playing just before they perform. The feeling that something epic is about to happen always puts a little magic in the air. Umphrey’s McGee are masters of creating atmosphere with their intro music, and now they’ve expanded on the ideas from those tracks to create You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Steel Panther are holding open auditions to recruit a new bassist following Lexxi Foxx’s departure

Steel Panther have announced that the hunt has begun for a new bass guitar player to replace Lexxi Foxx, who left the band last month. However, there’s a slight twist: Rather than opening the phone books to call up a well-known session player to fill Foxx’s boots, the Californian glam-metal outfit is instead holding open auditions that anyone and everyone can enter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy