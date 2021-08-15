Cancel
What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country?

Audie Cornish speaks to senior police official Col. Naweed Kawusi about the reported departure of President Ashraf Ghani and what the means for the security situation.

Audie Cornish
Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan
