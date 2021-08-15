Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Madden 22 Rating: What is it?

dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Lawrence's Madden 22 rating was highly anticipated as he's considered a generational quarterback talent. Multiple NFL fanbases for years were on the Tank for Trevor train as Lawrence was tearing it up in college for the Clemson Tigers. As things played out, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who ended up with the number one overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. There was no doubt that Lawrence would be taken there. As Lawrence begins his NFL career, many wondered what he would be rated in his first Madden title.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Ea Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
chatsports.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit living in Ohio again for youngest son's high school games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirk Herbstreit has been keeping his eye on Cincinnati St. Xavier High School head coach Steve Specht's squads and the passing offense of coordinator Andrew Coverdale. It's a far cry from the triple-option Herbstreit ran when he played quarterback for the Centerville Elks in the late 1980s....
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley Reacts to Death of Western Carolina Assistant Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to open the season in two weeks and then play Western Carolina in three weeks, and the FCS program will be without a member of its coaching staff. John Peacock, offensive line coach, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday at 32 years old. WCU put...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on what Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan looks like

There's been plenty of discussion over the last half-decade about Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan. Mixed results against the Big Ten -- not to mention no results against Ohio State -- have made fans (and boosters, presumably) a little wary about Harbaugh's long-term status with the program, and on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joined 97.1's Karsch and Anderson to give his thoughts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...

Comments / 0

Community Policy