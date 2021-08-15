Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cannon County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cannon County in middle Tennessee Southern De Kalb County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Warren County in middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McMinnville, Smithville, Woodbury and Centertown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury, TN
City
Smithville, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Warren County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
County
Cannon County, TN
City
Mcminnville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannon#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy