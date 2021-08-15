45 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence through Sunday afternoon
Thirty-three people — including nine teenagers — were shot in Chicago Saturday afternoon into Sunday, according to Chicago police. Three people died. Beginning Friday afternoon, 45 people had been shot, four of whom have died. In that time there were several shootings with two and three people injured and at least one with four victims — the number that technically makes an attack a “mass shooting.”www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0