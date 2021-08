The first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Norway performed its maiden flight on Aug. 9, 2021. The first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Norway performed its maiden flight on Aug. 9, 2021. The aircraft took off at 10:03 a.m. Pacific time and flew for 2 hours, 24 minutes, reaching a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet during the flight from Renton Municipal Airport to Boeing Field in Seattle.