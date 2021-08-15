Cancel
Maryland State

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

By The Capital
 7 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s capital city gave honors this weekend to the late author Alex Haley and his extended family on the centennial of his birth. The family of the writer of “Roots” received keys to the city of Annapolis on Saturday. Haley completed genealogical research that led him to discover he was a descendant of Kunta Kinte, who was enslaved and sold at City Dock in Annapolis. “Roots” was turned into a groundbreaking television series. Haley was born 100 years ago on Aug. 11. He died in 1992. Mayor Gavin Buckley says Haley's ties to Annapolis are rooted in telling the “most barbaric chapter of the American story."

