If you're a fan of reality television restaurant makeover shows, you're familiar with the creepy-crawly critters, dead mice, and gag-triggering spoiled food that lurk in some professional kitchens. Let's face it: A restaurant owner who agrees to reveal back-of-the-house dirty corners and grease-encrusted gadgets in exchange for a last-ditch effort to save the business is already on thin ice, so when a television show like "Restaurant: Impossible" shows up to record it all and blast it nationwide, are they risking the wrath of the local health inspector?