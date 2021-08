HUDSON, Ill. -- The Hudson dive team typically doesn't perform flooding rescues, but this hasn't been a typical year. 'œDown in McLean, we had a semi in a creek that all you could see was about that much of the exhaust sticking out,' said Bob Wills, training officer for the MABAS Division 41 water rescue dive team, holding his hands about a foot apart. 'œAnd the driver was sitting on top of the cab.'