Gerd Müller, 'the best striker in history,' dies at 75

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75. The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday. Müller scored 566 goals for the club and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365. Müller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four league titles, four German Cup titles and three European Cups. Müller also helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup two years later.

Premier LeagueThe Guardian

The return of the Premier League and farewell Gerd Müller – Football Weekly

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. The Premier League is back and so are actual real-life fans. The panel discuss which supporters should be most excited about the weekend’s action, which fans are reading too much into the first game and who should fear an oncoming crisis.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Legendary German striker Gerd Mueller dead at 75

Berlin (AFP) – Legendary German striker Gerd Mueller died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich has confirmed. During a glittering career, Mueller scored a record 365 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga during the 1960s and 70s, as well as scoring 68 times for West Germany in 62 internationals.
SoccerMiami Herald

Bayern Munich and former West Germany great Gerd Müller dies

Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany forward known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring-prowess, has died. He was 75. The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was “a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.”. Müller...
SoccertheScore

German icon Gerd Muller dies at 75

Gerd Muller, a legendary striker for Bayern Munich and West Germany, died Sunday at the age of 75. Muller, nicknamed "Der Bomber," was the last player to reach double figures in goals at a World Cup after scoring 10 at Mexico in 1970. He notched the game-winner against the Netherlands in the final four years later and netted four goals throughout that World Cup run.
UEFAdailynewsen.com

Die at 75 years old German front Gerd Müller

The German legendary German Gerd Müller has died on Sunday at 75 years later, Alzheimer's disease during the last times, has confirmed the club of his life, FC Bayern Munich. "Today, the world of FC Bayern stops. The great German champion and all his fans are dismayed by the loss of Gerd Müller, died at dawn on Sunday at the age of 75," said Club Germano.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Bomber of the nation' dies: Bayern, Germany mourn Gerd Mueller

Munich — Germany and Bayern Munich are mourning the loss of striking legend Gerd Mueller, known as the 'bomber of the nation', after the Bundesliga champions confirmed the death of their former player early on Sunday aged 75. "Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its...
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

As a young man, Gerd Müller was often mocked for being short and fat. Neither jibe was particularly untrue. The striker said that if he hadn't made it as a footballer, he would probably have worked in insurance. Looking back at early photos of Germany's greatest-ever striker, it's hard not to imagine him lifting leather-bound files as opposed to the Jules Rimet.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Torpedo Müller dies, the insatiable scorer

It was low for the front center position. He measured 1.76. But he seemed lower even because he had short and thick legs, powerful, with a thigh diameter of 64 centimeters. From fallen shoulders, in addition, it was an insult to the proportions. But that appearance somewhat chubby and antiesthetically hid, with all their barned weapons and all their resources ready, to one of the biggest scorers in football history.
Premier LeagueThe Ringer

The Joy of Fans Returning, Flowers for Pogba and Chalobah, and Remembering Gerd Müller

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and debutant Flo Lloyd-Hughes to chat about the experience and impact of fans being back in full (01:03), especially at Old Trafford and Brentford. They send early-season flowers to Paul Pogba and Trevoh Chalobah after their weekend performances (11:11), look ahead to Arsenal hosting Chelsea (26:17), and reflect on the legacy of legendary German striker Gerd Müller (36:53).
SoccerPosted by
Yardbarker

Legendary Bayern Munich striker Gerd Muller dies at 75

Legendary Bayern Munich and West Germany striker Gerd Muller died Sunday at the age of 75. "Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," said Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.
SoccertheScore

Gerd Muller: The record-breaking, stocky striker who battled demons

Berlin, Aug 15, 2021 (AFP) - Gerd Muller's record of 68 international goals in 62 games for West Germany earned him the nickname 'The Bomber' for his ability to destroy countless defences. It took Miroslav Klose more than double the amount of games to finally reach the tally of 71...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

