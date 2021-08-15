Cancel
Gurnee, IL

Gurnee to offer special storm-related brush cleanup starting Monday

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Gurnee Public Works crews will be out to collect and dispose of large branches downed during the recent storms starting Monday morning. Storms knocked out power for many residents and stripped many trees of their branches. The village urged residents to place storm-related brush at their curb by Monday morning. Any brush placed on the curb should be of a manageable size for the safety of workers. In a statement to the community, the village asked residents to be sure debris is not obstructing streets or sidewalks.

