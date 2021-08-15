Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan president was isolated before slipping into exile

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

President Ashraf Ghani has quietly slipped out of Afghanistan, a lonely figure after seven years as president. The isolated Ghani abandoned the presidential palace Sunday with only a coterie of confidants. His style of rule was often characterized as cantankerous and arrogant, rarely heeding the advice of his government and often publicly berating those who challenged him. Once seen as the best hope for his troubled nation, the Western-educated Ghani clashed with his would-be allies and surrounded himself with loyalists. Experts say his poor leadership style and inability to compromise were major factors in his government's collapse.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Exiled Afghan president’s children living luxurious lives in DC, Brooklyn

The Ghani family likes to live in style. Just a week after Ashraf Ghani cowardly abandoned his country for the luxury confines of Dubai (reportedly with $169 million in cash shoved in a helicopter), it turns out both of his kids live in luxury while women in their homeland live in terror about the return of the Taliban’s oppressive rule.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Has the former Afghan president’s younger brother joined the Taliban? (VIDEO)

The Taliban announced on Saturday that Hashmat Ghani, the younger brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has sworn allegiance to his movement, report Hindustan Times. A video circulates online in which members of the Taliban movement join hands with those of Hashmat Ghani and then one of them kisses...
WorldPosted by
AFP

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to watch his administration collapse.  - 'Aloof' - Before becoming president in 2014, Ghani enjoyed a stellar career abroad as an academic and economist focused on failed states, only returning 24 years later to pursue his dream of rebuilding the country.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan vice president says he is "caretaker" president

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday he was in Afghanistan and the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban insurgents took the capital Kabul. Saleh told a security meeting chaired by Ghani last week that he was proud...
WorldMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining thousands of his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking the country. The Taliban fanned out across the capital, and an official...

Comments / 0

Community Policy