An Eerie, Haunting August Story

Back in the far etched memories of the deepest caverns of heart and mind lies another time, another place. For myself and my endearing neighborhood friends, a most deep and powerful truth was granted unto us, at such an early time in life. For it was in late August of 1967, that the good Lord showed me all I had to be thankful for, all I had to be utmost grateful for. It was an endearing spiritual lesson, unfolded before my very eyes, that to this very day, still looms a most eerie and haunting quality in the deepest chords of my very heart.