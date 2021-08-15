Cancel
NJ Starz: Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian

 7 days ago

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian remembers the life-altering discussion between she and her Rider University Track & Field coach, Rob Pasquariello. “Coach ‘P’ brought up bobsledding to me my senior year at Rider, and it felt so random. I actually thought he was pranking me, because he knew of my Jamaican heritage and of course the movie, “Cool Runnings.” Little did I know he believed in my athletic abilities and Olympic hopes so much, he submitted my athletic resume to Team USA Bobsled on my behalf. I will never forget those initial conversations and how he supported me and still does.”

#Olympics#Race#Jamaican#Team Usa Bobsled#Bobsledding#Fed#Eastern European#Biracial#Wayne Valley High School#Student Dance Association#Gymnastics#Indoor Track Field#Outdoor Track Field
