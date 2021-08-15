Cancel
Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.
LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 220.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LAIX worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $47.80

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $103,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Berenberg Bank Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 200

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

