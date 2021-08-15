Cancel
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

By Ed Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 3.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

