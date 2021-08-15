The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.