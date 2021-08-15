Cancel
101 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. A number of other institutional...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,036 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Personal Financial Services Has $358,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
modernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 8,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 2,512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

