Potsdam, NY

Frieda A. Wells, 100, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Frieda A. Wells, age 100 of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 14th at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 18th from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held the next day at the Garner Funeral Home at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

