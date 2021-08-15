Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.