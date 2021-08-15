Cancel
Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners...
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $103,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Maro Market Capitalization Tops $82.80 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $82.80 million and $4.94 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 8,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

