Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rakon (RKN) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $137.23 million and $755,263.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Kfx#Btc#Usdn#Contracoin#Ctcn#Rakonrkn#Cryptocompare#Rkn#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Rakon Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Divi (DIVI) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $119.32 million and $154,897.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $711,779.56 and $3,136.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,246.30 or 0.04587996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zealium Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC. Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC. Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013918 BTC. Particl (PART)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zero Utility Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,073.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $975.60 or 0.01989877 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $945,113.63 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $1,551.99

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,551.99 and $17.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,899.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $499,509.88 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flixxo Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,568.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $2,568.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bezant Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $113.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bismuth Price Up 688.7% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 704% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $16.38 million and $43.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 688.7% higher against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $97,995.54 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00047625 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $97,995.54 and $116.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $949.79 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Arweave has a total market cap of $949.79 million and $35.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $28.44 or 0.00058052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 82.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $231,124.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $419,332.96 and approximately $83.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Graviocoin (GIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $647.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $647.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $487,988.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $487,988.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,457.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $9,457.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PolkaBridge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $575,974.00 (PBR)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002527 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056792 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00132701 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LunchMoney (LMY) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $325,232.02 and approximately $989.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy