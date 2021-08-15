Cancel
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

By Ed Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,036 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 220.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LAIX worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $7.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Maro Market Capitalization Tops $82.80 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $82.80 million and $4.94 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.
Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 8,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aitra (AITRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aitra has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aitra has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One Aitra coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges.
Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

