Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
