Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.07 Million
Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $223.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.30 million to $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
