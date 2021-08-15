iExec RLC Market Cap Tops $322.83 Million (RLC)
IExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $322.83 million and $20.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00008699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.
