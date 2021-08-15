Cancel
iExec RLC Market Cap Tops $322.83 Million (RLC)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

IExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $322.83 million and $20.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00008699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million

Yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $231,124.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $391,261.79

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $391,261.79 and approximately $66,057.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Project WITH (WIKEN) Market Cap Tops $8.77 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project WITH has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yield Guild Games Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055414 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129158 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $75,373.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Spore Price Hits $0.0000 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Spore has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $405,345.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded up 74.5% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $347,360.62 and $20,800.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.97 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $360.85 million and approximately $101.97 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tadpole Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million (TAD)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002474 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055619 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130593 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Datum Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,666.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $23,666.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

IG Gold Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $49,223.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DOS Network Price Hits $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DOS Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $108,101.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $27,531.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto (AUTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.48 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $1,323.15 or 0.02728521 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and $15.48 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.65

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $147.26 million and $3.90 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Juggernaut Trading Up 76.2% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $49.88 million and $8.64 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matryx (MTX) Price Hits $0.0509

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $4,349.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

