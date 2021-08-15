Santiago Lambre and Doloris Claim $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Classic
The final feature class of the World Equestrian Center – Ocala NSBA Summer Series hunter/jumper sanctioned horse show kicked off early Sunday morning as 27 entries vied for the win in the $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Jumper Classic. Guilherme Jorge an FEI Level IV course designer created the technical track that featured two tricky double combinations that tested multiple riders throughout the class. Eleven entries managed a clean first round and nine jumped double clear, but it was Olympic rider, Santiago Lambre and his own Doloris that took home the blue ribbon.www.theplaidhorse.com
Comments / 0