Santiago Lambre and Doloris Claim $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Classic

Lexington, KY – Aug 8, 2021 – Competition came to a close on Sunday afternoon at the Kentucky Summer Classic as small but mighty competitors descended upon the Walnut ring for the final day of competition in the Voltaire Pony Jumper Division. Young riders and their speedy mounts raced around the final track in hopes of hoisting the final tricolor ribbon before the individual and team finals held next week at the Kentucky Horse Park during USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farm. It was ultimately Molly Koczon and her trusty mount, Angel, who galloped home with the victory. While fellow Zone 2 teammate Devon Owen and her mount, EZ To Spot, secured a reserve champion title.