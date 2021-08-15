Cancel
Santiago Lambre and Doloris Claim $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Classic

theplaidhorse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final feature class of the World Equestrian Center – Ocala NSBA Summer Series hunter/jumper sanctioned horse show kicked off early Sunday morning as 27 entries vied for the win in the $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Jumper Classic. Guilherme Jorge an FEI Level IV course designer created the technical track that featured two tricky double combinations that tested multiple riders throughout the class. Eleven entries managed a clean first round and nine jumped double clear, but it was Olympic rider, Santiago Lambre and his own Doloris that took home the blue ribbon.

Eugene, ORSporting News

Sha'Carri Richardson still confident after ninth-place finish at Prefontaine Classic: 'I'm not done'

Sha'Carri Richardson made her return to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., but she was no match for world's greatest speedsters. The 21-year-old sprinter, participating in an official competition for the first time since she was suspended because of a positive test for marijuana, finished ninth in the 100-meter women's race on Saturday. Richardson posted a time of 11.14 seconds, well behind Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, who recorded the second-fastest time ever (10.54 seconds).
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Back-to-Back Wins for Jordan Petersen and Diamant’s Legacy in $15,000 WEC Ocala Welcome Prix

Feature class action for the final week of the World Equestrian Center – Ocala NSBA Summer Series 2021 kicked off early Thursday morning with the $15,000 WEC Ocala Welcome Prix. Forty-three competitive entries contested a technical track designed by FEI Level IV course designer, Guilherme Jorge of Brazil. The winding course featured a tricky triple combination that tested many riders throughout the class. Nine entries produced clear first rounds and five jumped double clear, but it was Jordan Petersen and Diamant’s Legacy (Diamant De Semilly x Courtney Love II) who captured their fourth Welcome Prix win this season.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Dorothy Douglas and MTM Pablo Secure Second $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Jumper Classic Win

Week IX feature class action wrapped up Sunday afternoon as 26 horse-and-rider combinations vied for the win in the $15,000 WEC Ocala 1.40m Jumper Classic. Doug Russell designed the technical track that included two tricky double combinations. Eleven entries produced a clean first round and five jumped double clear, but it was Dorothy Douglas and Davenport Farm’s MTM Pablo that took home the top prize.
Kentucky Statetheplaidhorse.com

Molly Koczon and Angel Claim Championship Title in Voltaire Pony Jumper Division at Kentucky Summer Classic

Lexington, KY – Aug 8, 2021 – Competition came to a close on Sunday afternoon at the Kentucky Summer Classic as small but mighty competitors descended upon the Walnut ring for the final day of competition in the Voltaire Pony Jumper Division. Young riders and their speedy mounts raced around the final track in hopes of hoisting the final tricolor ribbon before the individual and team finals held next week at the Kentucky Horse Park during USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farm. It was ultimately Molly Koczon and her trusty mount, Angel, who galloped home with the victory. While fellow Zone 2 teammate Devon Owen and her mount, EZ To Spot, secured a reserve champion title.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Hanna Toering and In the Black Victorious in $12,500 WEC Ocala 3’6″-3’9″ Hunter Derby

Friday marked the final Derby Friday of the World Equestrian Center – Ocala NSBA Summer Series with more than 40 beautiful hunters vying for the win in the $12,500 WEC Ocala 3’6”-3’9” Hunter Derby and the $10,000 WEC Ocala 3’ Hunter Derby. Pat Muskus designed the winding tracks that featured stunning natural obstacles and lines for forward entries that allowed riders to show off their horse’s brilliance and adjustability.
theplaidhorse.com

Sweetnam Wins Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals to Close Out 2021 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms ended on Sunday afternoon with the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals in the Rolex Stadium. A total of 184 young athletes rode over Jasen Shelley’s course in hopes of winning the coveted title. A total of 20 riders with 4 from the small section, 11 from the medium section, and 5 from the large section returned for the second round over another solid course. Judges Lynn Forgione and Daniel Robertshaw required no further testing, and Olivia Sweetnam was declared the 2021 champion.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Watch the Top Three From Round 1 of the USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Championship

After the first round of the 2021 Platinum Performance/USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Championship, Victoria Colvin is in a race with herself. Colvin both leads the competition and sits second aboard Doctor’s Orders and Mastermind, respectively, with Hunt Tosh third aboard Twain. The Green Hunter Incentive Program is open to horses...
Petstheplaidhorse.com

Finding the Right Mindset for Riding

Halie Robinson shares her journey from working student & top junior rider to a professional running her own business, Huntridge, LLC. After years spent learning from mental skills professional, Tonya Johnston, Halie discusses the importance of sports psychology for riders of all levels, as well as how these ideas translate to all aspects of life.
Animalstheplaidhorse.com

Learn How to Enjoy Horse Racing

Who doesn’t enjoy a day out at the races or sitting on the edge of the coach as you eagerly wait to see which horse will be the first to cross the finish line on race day? Well, you might actually be surprised, as there are a few out there who struggle to get into horse racing.
Sportsracingtv.com

Reach For The Moon stakes Classic claims with Solario romp

Reach For The Moon enhanced his Classic credentials for next season after securing the biggest success of his career to date with a facile victory in the colours of The Queen in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown Park today (Saturday 21st August). Arriving on the back of an impressive...
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Cornbury House Horse Trials 2021 Livestream Ready to Go!

Cornbury House Horse Trials 2021 Livestream Ready to Go!. All the cross-country and showjumping action from Cornbury House Horse Trials 2021 (8-13 September) will again be free to view on the event’s own livestream service. The livestream coverage will be presented by Nicole Brown, well-known in eventing for her work...
theplaidhorse.com

Inaugural Sheppard Stakes Draws Intriguing Field

Take four of the runners who competed in the $150,000 A.P. Smithwick at Saratoga last month, the winner and runnerup from the $75,000 Jonathan Kiser novice stakes, along with the horse that looked like a sure thing until an ‘oops’ moment in the stretch, then mix in an up-and-coming young jumper along with a European newcomer making his NSA debut, and you’ve got the makings of a thrilling way to honor trainer Jonathan Sheppard in Wednesday’s first running of a grade-one race named in his honor.
San Juan Capistrano, CAtheplaidhorse.com

Hannah Loly Goes for Gold in the 12th $25,000 Markel Insurance Grand Prix

August 22, 2021 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The 12th qualifying leg of the $25,000 Markel Insurance 1.45m Jumper Series was contested Saturday afternoon on the Oaks International Grand Prix Field at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Following an exciting eight horse jump-off, it was Hannah Loly leading the victory gallop aboard her own 15-year-old Holsteiner mare Quitana 11. Laura Hite finished in second aboard the 13-year-old Warmblood gelding Calypso VD Zuuthoeve, owned by HF Farms LLC. Rounding out the podium was Trent McGee aboard his 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare Boucherom.
theplaidhorse.com

3’6/3’9 Green Incentive Championship Photo Gallery

Though Thursday’s competition had a rainy start, the sun came out for the 3’6/3’9 hunters to shine for the 2021 Green Incentive Championships. With championship round scores of 91, 87.5, and 94, Reign and Chris Payne bested the rest of the field. Hunt Tosh and Salute were reserve.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

London Knights Claim First Win Of The Season In Action Packed GCL Valkenswaard

Olivier Philippaerts and mid-season signing Douglas Lindelöw kept cool heads under extreme pressure to win their first GCL event of the season in spectacular style. The battle for the 2021 Championship has intensified with Shanghai Swans dramatically closing the gap to overall ranking leaders Valkenswaard United. Berlin Eagles dynamic duo...
San Juan Capistrano, CAtheplaidhorse.com

Skylar Wireman and Emily Williams Win SPHA Hunt Seat Medal Finals

San Juan Capistrano, CA – August 22, 2021 – Junior rider Skylar Wireman and amateur Emily Williams emerged victorious following two days of competition in the California Professional Horseman’s Association (CPHA) Junior and Amateur Hunt Seat Medal Finals at the Blenheim Summer Classic. The Finals, held August 20-21, welcomed 57...

