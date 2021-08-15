Local Walmart donates to clock project

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, met with Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, to present a generous donation toward the purchase and installation of the clock. Bowyer said, “We really appreciate all the support we receive from our customers in this area and are happy to support a project so many of them care about.”