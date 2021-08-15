OP ED: The most trending comments I am receiving from those I answer to

The most trending comments I am receiving from those who I answer to, the people of the 42nd District, are regarding to masks, vaccines, and mandates. During his Friday the 13th press conference Governor Justice remarked that he is not considering another mask mandate at this time. While I personally believe he should not have enacted his last mandate, I do applaud him for his latest comments. On behalf of the overwhelming majority of the residents of Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers County who tell me their “fed up with the masks, the unnecessary push for vaccinations, and other forms of soft tyranny”, I will publically speak on their behalf now. After all, they did elect me to represent them; to represent their voices. From my seat, and from the seats of the vast majority of those who elected me, here are some reasons why we need to get back to normal, now!