Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

OP ED: The most trending comments I am receiving from those I answer to

By Lootpress News Staff
lootpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most trending comments I am receiving from those who I answer to, the people of the 42nd District, are regarding to masks, vaccines, and mandates. During his Friday the 13th press conference Governor Justice remarked that he is not considering another mask mandate at this time. While I personally believe he should not have enacted his last mandate, I do applaud him for his latest comments. On behalf of the overwhelming majority of the residents of Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers County who tell me their “fed up with the masks, the unnecessary push for vaccinations, and other forms of soft tyranny”, I will publically speak on their behalf now. After all, they did elect me to represent them; to represent their voices. From my seat, and from the seats of the vast majority of those who elected me, here are some reasons why we need to get back to normal, now!

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Facebook#The State Legislature#State#West Virginians#Covid Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsKAKE TV

Op-Ed: Real answers about the COVID-19 vaccines

From the moment COVID-19 emerged in the United States, we have all been asked to make sacrifices to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors from this terrible virus. At Ascension Via Christi – and health systems everywhere – our caregivers have worked long hours on the front lines to care for those afflicted with the worst symptoms of the virus.
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

DOJ: Federal law doesn’t prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON - Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans...
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy