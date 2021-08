“You do not have to be white to be a white feminist,” Rafia Zakaria writes in the author’s note to her latest collection of essays, Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption. It is also possible, she further argues, to be white and feminist and still “not be a white feminist.” The term, then, seems to be one that Zakaria attaches to a specific definition. Rather than “describing the racial identity of its subjects”, according to her, white feminism is instead “a set of assumptions and behaviors” that are intertwined with mainstream western feminism. However, she adds, it is also true that “most white feminists are indeed white, and that whiteness itself is at the core of white feminism.” In Zakaria’s opinion, a refusal to recognize white privilege is fundamental to the definition of a white feminist.