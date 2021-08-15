Mo'ne Davis will be an analyst for ESPN during 2021 Little League World Series

Seven years after Mo'ne Davis took the Little League World Series by storm, the former phenom from South Philly is returning to Williamsport. Davis will be in the broadcast booth for ESPN as an analyst during two KidsCast presentations, according to a report from the Associated Press. She'll call the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22, which you can watch on ESPN2, and one Little League World Series game at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 on ESPN.