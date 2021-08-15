Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mo'ne Davis will be an analyst for ESPN during 2021 Little League World Series

By Brooks Holton
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years after Mo'ne Davis took the Little League World Series by storm, the former phenom from South Philly is returning to Williamsport. Davis will be in the broadcast booth for ESPN as an analyst during two KidsCast presentations, according to a report from the Associated Press. She'll call the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22, which you can watch on ESPN2, and one Little League World Series game at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 on ESPN.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Associated Press#Espn2#Time Magazine#Hampton University#The Dc Grays#The Washington Post#Kidscast#Dragons#The Hampton Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Here’s a list of 23 candidates for the new Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame — including José Cardenal, Bill Madlock and Kerry Wood

The Chicago Cubs on Thursday inducted 56 members into their new Hall of Fame, and there’s no arguing over the ones who made the cut. But naturally, the Cubs being the Cubs, the organization courted controversy by ignoring its all-time home run leader, Sammy Sosa, without explanation. Sosa has been persona non grata with the Cubs since he walked out of the final game of the 2004 season, and the ...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Joe Buck on 'Field of Dreams,' NFL, 'Jeopardy!' | SI Media Podcast

Episode 352 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, hosted by Jimmy Traina, features an interview with Fox Sports's Joe Buck. The veteran play-by-play broadcaster shared behind-the-scenes details on the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, Kevin Costner's involvement in the telecast and what it was like to call the game.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Youth movement for Little League World Series broadcasters

ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBMLB

Ella Bruning's catching skills impress MLBers

They say that catcher is one of the most difficult positions to learn, and nearly impossible to master. It's why Jeff Mathis and José Molina carved out such long big league careers. Well, there's a new player who is turning the tools of ignorance into an art and drawing rave...
WWEringsidenews.com

Big News For Reggie’s Status With WWE

Reginald started out on WWE television as Carmella’s Sommelier, but he was soon axed from that job. Then he was paired up with Nia Jax and Shanya Baszler for a bit. It didn’t take him very long to find a new place on the WWE roster after they kicked him to the curb either. Now he is WWE 24/7 and receiving quite a spotlight in the process.
Greenville, NCSalisbury Post

Little League softball: Rowan wins first game in World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Rowan Little League’s softball team won its opener in pool play on Wednesday in the World Series. Southeast Region runner-up Rowan breezed to a 7-0 win in Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park over Central Region runner-up Indiana. Rowan is in a five-team pool and will play...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
Greenville, NCWITN

Greenville prepares to host Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is making final preparations to welcome teams from around the country to the Little League Softball World Series. The first pitch will go out at Elm Street Park starting on Wednesday. The games are free to attend but city officials say seating is limited to the bleachers and viewing platforms in the outfield. The grandstand seating will be reserved for family members of players. The games will also be broadcast on ESPN networks.
Greenville, NCWNCT

Estimated economic impact for Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Little League Softball World Series 2021 kicks off Wednesday, August 11th at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville. Games will run until August 18th. The tournament is expected to bring a spike in revenue and overall economic impact to the Greenville area. Ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy