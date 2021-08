Since the dawn of Disney’s acquisition of companies like Marvel and Lucasfilm, the crossover event seemed inevitable. If you have a company as powerful as Disney and you have some of the biggest IP in entertainment under your umbrella, it only makes sense that you’d consider monetizing any potential for multiversal crossover media. This week, Marvel Studios “What If…?” head writer A.C. Bradley sort of dashed any hopes we had for a TV show or movie with characters from both Marvel and Star Wars universes.